WOODLAND (CBS13) – A softball coach who was convicted of sexually assaulting several girls was sentenced Wednesday to 37 years and 4 months-to-life in prison.

On October 1, 43-year-old Buck Maldonado Thomas of Arizona was convicted by a jury in the Yolo County Superior Court of multiple crimes, including forcible sexual assault of a minor, first-degree burglary, and sexual battery on a minor, according to a statement from the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office.

Thomas will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Thomas’ charges stem from several incidents that happened in 2018. The first victim came forward in November 2018 and claimed that Thomas, whom her family had hired as a private hitting coach, sexually assaulted her at her home in Yolo County in July 2018.

West Sacramento Police Department opened an investigation and learned of a second minor victim who also trained with Thomas in August 2018.

As the investigation continued, two additional victims from Arizona and one from Nevada told police Thomas had provided hitting instruction to them and that he sexually assaulted them as well.

“The victims in this case came to court and testified to sexual assaults that happened to them, and their family members spoke with passion on their behalf at the sentencing hearing. We are grateful Judge Richardson recognized their courage for coming forward and imposed a lengthy sentence, providing justice for the victims,” said Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig.

