SIERRA AT TAHOE (CBS13) — Snow in the Sierra is making for beautiful sights up in the mountains but that also means roads are challenging.

Chains controls were a must heading up Interstate 80 Thursday with snow falling and piling up on the roads. But the fresh snow is attracting people from the Bay Area to ski resorts.

“I had to buy a ticket like last night in advance,” one visitor said. “I’m ready to go get some powder.”

Heading up Highway 50, the sights and road conditions were similar, surrounded by fresh snow. For places like Sierra at Tahoe Mountain Resort, the snow means more business.

“Now with a few more storms we are able to open the rest,” said Katie Hunter, Director of Marketing for Sierra at Tahoe.

Brad Helmar says the fresh powder, is exciting.

“Well when the slopes are really buttery is feels really good,” he said.

