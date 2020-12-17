SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – SMUD announced Thursday it will hold off on turning customers’ power off for non-payment until the end of April at the earliest.

In a statement issued Thursday, the utility said it will extend the suspension of shutoffs due to the widespread impact of COVID-19 until April 30, 2021. It first suspended power disconnection due to non-payment on March 13.

Customers who are behind on their payments will still have to make them up. The Utility District encourages people who are seeking payment options, assistance rates, or information about other programs to call them.

“The economic impact of the pandemic on our community is great and we’ll continue to ensure that our customers, especially the most vulnerable, have access to safe and reliable power during these times,” said SMUD CEO and General Manager Paul Lau.

SMUD serves Sacramento County and small portions of Placer and Yolo counties.

