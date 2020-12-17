SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in jail for producing child pornography.

Nicholas Vuksinich, 35, was ordered to pay at least $33,000 in restitution with additional amounts to be determined in February.

Of the case, Judge Troy L. Nunley said, “There are no victims in the criminal justice system more vulnerable than children.”

Court documents claim that between July 6, 2016, and November 2016, Vuksinich communicated with a 14-year-old victim who lived in the Midwest using video, audio, and Skype chat. Through a series of online interactions on different days, Vuksinich directed her to engage in numerous demeaning, lewd, lascivious, and sexual activities, and he saved the images to his computer, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

On May 30, 2018, law enforcement reportedly executed a search warrant at Vuksinich’s Sacramento residence. A search of his computer allegedly revealed approximately 500 images of the victim. His computer also contained more than 900 additional child pornography videos and photos, including downloads on the day of the search.

Skype chats on Vuksinich’s computer also reportedly indicated he directed numerous other minor children to perform sex acts.