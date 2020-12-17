SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Drivers in north Sacramento are being diverted off northbound Business 80 because of a crash involving a jackknifed Amazon big rig.

All lanes are blocked. Northbound traffic is being diverted off the road at Watt Avenue.

The crash happened at around 2 a.m. Thursday morning just north of Auburn Boulevard. The CHP says speed and the slick roadway were factors in the crash that left the cab destroyed.

The trailer and its contents remained intact. Another truck arrived and transported the trailer to its final destination.

CHP says the road will remain blocked until around 8 a.m. so that the fuel spilled onto the roadway can be cleaned up and remnants of the crash can be removed.

