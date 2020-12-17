DAVIS (CBS13) — A suspected serial thief tied to more than a dozen burglaries on the campus of UC Davis is now accused of stealing from a church.

Bluehawk Gonzalez, 35, is facing new charges for burglary, vandalism and grand theft. Investigators from the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office say he stole from the First Baptist Church outside Davis back in October.

Gonzalez was already in jail for allegedly breaking into UC Davis buildings, committing as many as 15 burglaries. UC Davis Police believe a mostly empty campus helped fuel his crime spree.

It wasn’t Gonzales’s first visit to campus. He was arrested back in 2017 for trespassing and possession of a weapon. Court records show Gonzales has been arrested several times on theft-related charges, including in August, but was released within hours.

