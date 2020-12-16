STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are looking for an elderly porch pirate suspect in Stockton.

Last Wednesday around 11:44 p.m., a man stole a package from the front porch of a residence in the 4400 block of Spyglass Drive, according to the Stockton Police Department statement. Police released an image captured of the suspected senior as he reportedly took the package from the porch. He was wearing a blue hat, a dark blue or black hooded sweatshirt or jacket, khaki pants, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Detective Eric Jackman at 937-8593 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 946-0600.

