SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A free COVID-19 testing site is opening up at Sacramento International Airport.

The site is in the old taxi waiting parking lot, which is located near the AM/PM gas station.

Testing will get underway at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and it’s available for the general public, not just travelers and airport employees, the city says. The tests are free unless you’re flying to Hawaii, which carries a $20 fee for its pre-travel testing program.

Testing is by appointment only. Those wishing to be tested can sign up at https://www.solvhealth.com/book-online/AWNRJ0.

AAA is projecting a nearly 30% drop in 2020 holiday travel. Thirty-four million fewer U.S. residents will travel between December 23 and January 3 compared to 2019.

Millions could be listening to the CDC’s warnings not to fly as 3 million will fly over the holidays, that’s an over 60% drop from 2019.

About 81 million will travel by car, which is 25% fewer than last year.

