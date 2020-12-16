MODESTO (CBS13) – The Modesto school district is helping ambitious students from low-income families achieve their scholastic goals.

On Wednesday, Modesto City Schools announced it would be paying fees associated with Advanced Placement (AP) and International Baccalaureate (IB) tests. The action will reportedly save 2,574 students’ families over $360,000. It’s a move, the school says, that will support equity and student achievement.

Each AP exam costs $95 and each IB exam is $119. These costs are a barrier for many low-income families, whose students make up nearly 75% of the school district, it says.

“We are thrilled to be able to support our students’ academic achievement in this way. We believe that removing the cost barrier will increase participation in the exams this year and in years to come,” shared Superintendent Sara Noguchi, Ed.D. “Some students’ test fees can be $500 or more, depending on the number of exams they wish to take. As a District, we are focused on trying to provide some relief to our families, especially during the pandemic.”

Students who paid for IB or AP tests back in August will also be reimbursed for their fees.

