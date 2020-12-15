Sacramento Funko Maniacs
https://m.facebook.com/groups/676475029501075/?multi_permalinks=1037665990048642%2C1037702143378360¬if_t=group_activity¬if_id=1607390651935294&ref=m_notif
@funkophotolady on Twitter and Instagram
3527 Broadway– Naked Coffee
nakedcoffee.net
MICHAEL COLYAR
https://therealmichaelcolyar.com/
Instagram and Facebook: @michael_colyar
McHENRY MANSION GIFT STORE
924 15th Street
Modesto
(209) 549-0428
https://www.mchenrymansion.org
https://www.facebook.com/mchenrymansion
INSTAGRAM: @modestodid
Holiday Tree Lane
Decorated Trees will be on display in Beermann Plaza and
Downtown Lincoln from 12/12-12/24
Chicks in Crisis
Website: chicksincrisis.org
TeePee Adventure
818-373-9038
Book by the 31st for $50 off. Just say “I saw you on Good Day!”
http://www.teepeeadventure.com
IG: @teepee.adventure
FB: @teepeeadventure
New Chando’s In Elk Grove