Sacramento Funko Maniacs

https://m.facebook.com/groups/676475029501075/?multi_permalinks=1037665990048642%2C1037702143378360¬if_t=group_activity¬if_id=1607390651935294&ref=m_notif

@funkophotolady on Twitter and Instagram

3527 Broadway– Naked Coffee

nakedcoffee.net

MICHAEL COLYAR

https://therealmichaelcolyar.com/

Instagram and Facebook: @michael_colyar

McHENRY MANSION GIFT STORE

924 15th Street

Modesto

(209) 549-0428

https://www.mchenrymansion.org

https://www.facebook.com/mchenrymansion

INSTAGRAM: @modestodid

Holiday Tree Lane

Decorated Trees will be on display in Beermann Plaza and

Downtown Lincoln from 12/12-12/24

Chicks in Crisis

Website: chicksincrisis.org

TeePee Adventure

818-373-9038

Book by the 31st for $50 off. Just say “I saw you on Good Day!”

http://www.teepeeadventure.com

IG: @teepee.adventure

FB: @teepeeadventure

New Chando’s In Elk Grove