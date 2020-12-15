GRANITE BAY (CBS13) – Two people were arrested last week on various drug charges in Placer County.

Last Wednesday around noon, Placer County sheriff’s deputies were patrolling in the Granite Bay area of Roseville when they reportedly spotted a vehicle that, they say, looked suspicious parked in the middle of Remuda Court, according to a statement from the Placer County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies found the car engine running with both the driver and passenger passed out and slumped over in their seats. After numerous attempts to wake them up, a deputy reportedly opened the door and noticed a handgun under the driver’s leg. Once the passenger and driver awoke, they were detained by deputies.

The driver was identified as 18-year old Colby Konrad, and the passenger was identified as 18-year old Maliya Degaton, both from Sacramento County.

Deputies searched the car and say they found plastic baggies of Xanax, marijuana, molly (ecstasy), a digital scale, and a large amount of cash. The handgun found under the driver’s leg was checked and found to be loaded.

Both suspects were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance while armed, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Konrad was additionally charged with committing a felony while out on bail and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.