STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police shot a man who allegedly confronted them with a gun.

On Monday at 11:45 p.m., Stockton police officers responded to reports of shots fired in 6100 block of Maywood Lane. When officers arrived, they heard the sound of a gun being cocked and were then confronted by a man with a gun.

Two officers fired their guns at the man, hitting him. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where is in stable condition. Officers have recovered two firearms at the scene.

The involved officers were not injured.

The shooting is under investigation.