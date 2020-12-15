STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police shot a man who allegedly confronted them with a gun in Stockon Monday night.

On Monday at 11:45 p.m., Stockton police officers responded to reports of shots fired in 6100 block of Maywood Lane. When officers arrived, they heard the sound of a gun being cocked and were then confronted by a man with a gun, according to a Stockton Police Department Facebook post.

Two officers fired their guns at the man, hitting him. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where is in stable condition, police said.

Police identified the suspect as 42-year-old Dwight Morgan. Once he is cleared from the hospital, officials said Morgan will be booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on four counts of assault on a peace officer with a firearm and one count of negligent discharge of a firearm.

Officers recovered three firearms at the scene. The firearms included a Glock 17, which the suspect reportedly pointed at officers, a Glock 27 on the front lawn, and a 38 revolver on the front porch.

The involved officers are “OK”, say police. Officers Brian Hooper and Nathan Parker were involved in the shooting and placed on three days paid administrative leave.

The shooting is under investigation.