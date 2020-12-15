SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine destined for the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento have arrived.

According to CBS reporter David Begnaud, the flight from Memphis carrying the doses arrived in Oakland at 2 a.m. Tuesday. The vaccines are expected to arrive at the Medical Center by 10:30 a.m.

In total, the hospital will receive 5,000 doses that will be distributed at 1,000 per day, UC Davis Medical Center CEO Dr. David Lubarsky says.

Those in the emergency department, including doctors, nurses, custodians, and those who deliver food to patients, will be vaccinated first.

Kaiser will receive their first shipment by midweek. Frontline hospital workers will be the first the get the vaccine.

Pfizer partnered with UC Davis in August to carry out part of their clinical trial testing the vaccine.

On Monday evening, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California will be receiving nearly 400,000 more doses of the vaccine from Pfizer by next week.