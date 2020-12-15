ELK GROVE (CBS13) — An Elk Grove restaurant that has seen success during this hard time is giving back to its community with free meals.

A hearty meal from the heart. Jamie’s Café is offering 100 meals this holiday season. More than half have already been given out. All you have to do is call in and mention you would like a free meal. They even deliver.

To celebrate their two-year anniversary, owner Jamie Cobian wanted to give back to her customers who have given so much to her.

“Whether it’s financially, physically, mentally, we just want to show that we care,” Cobian said.

She met some of the customers through the Great Plates program, a partnership between the state and restaurants to help serve seniors in need during the pandemic.

“I want to thank the people at Great Plates for the wonderful program. The food is great and Jamie is really popular with the residents at Renwick. She is so kind,” a customer said.

It’s a new labor of love for Cobian who runs the restaurant full time now that her kids are grown. This pandemic giving her purpose and perspective.

“Sometimes it’s the little things,” she said.

Now she can make a difference one plate at a time.

