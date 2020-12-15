PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – Police have arrested a man for allegedly robbing a gas station in Placerville earlier this month.

On December 6, police responded to a report of an armed robbery at an AM/PM gas station on Forni Road in Placerville. According to a store employee, the suspect, 20-year-old Shawn Horan of El Dorado County, took an item and left the store without paying. The employee confronted Horan who then allegedly pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the ground near the employee, according to the Placerville Police Department.

Horan then reportedly left the scene in a white Subaru WRX. Surveillance video footage from the gas station revealed the license plate of Horan’s vehicle, say police.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Horan on the charge of armed robbery.

On December 14, a Placerville police officer reportedly spotted Horan’s vehicle driving down Pacific Street in Placerville. It pulled into the parking lot of the Bank of America where officers arrested Horan.

During the arrest, police say they found a black handgun in Horan’s waistband matching the gun brandished at the gas station.

Two females were also in the vehicle during the arrest, but they were released.

Horan was booked into the El Dorado County Jail on the charge of armed robbery. His bail has been set at $150,000.