PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A recent traffic stop in Placer County reportedly led deputies to a wanted suspect and a drug bust.

Just before midnight on December 7, a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop along Interstate 80, near the Foresthill Road exit. The deputy spoke to the driver who was identified as 45-year old Shem Ortiz, of North Highlands. Ortiz had two outstanding warrants out of Sacramento County, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Department statement.

After speaking further with Ortiz, the deputy suspected there was drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. The deputy searched the vehicle and found methamphetamine, several glass pipes, and concentrated cannabis (honey oil).

Two partially used cans of butane and four bags with various forms of marijuana (including the buds, shavings, and stems) were found in a backpack. These items are typically used in the production of concentrated cannabis. A search of Ortiz’s person revealed a large amount of cash in his pockets.

Along with his two warrants, Ortiz was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended driver’s license.