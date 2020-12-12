Sacramento Self-Help Housing

Housewarming for the Homeless

Donation Drive-Thru

Saturday, 12/12

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cal Expo Main Gate Loop

http://www.sacselfhelp.org

Angela Chatman

@ActionChatman

Thorture Nutrition and Fitness (Nutritional Counseling):

916-538-2334

ASAP Fitness

Pinky Rose Cosmetics

7440 Laguna Blvd Suite 98

Elk Grove

http://www.pinkyrosecosmetics.com

Instagram @pinkyrosecosmetics

Irene White

Paparazzi Accessories

Facebook: @IrenesBlissfulBling

Ansar Ali

Organic Hair Products

Instagram @Barbersandbosses

Instagram List of vendors lineup:

@twocountrydivas

@siemprebellalash

@barbersandbosses_products

@urban.acres

@dolorose.skin

@maggiemerazm

@echdesigns_TM

Pancake Breakfast with Santa by Friends of Bulan Park

Vencil Brown Elementary School

250 Trestle Rd, Roseville, CA 95678

7am to 11 am on Saturday, December 12th

Friends of Buljan Park Facebook Group https://www.facebook.com/groups/4299666793380632/

EVENT PAGE Pancake Breakfast with Santa https://www.facebook.com/events/418698119137229

WEBSITE GoFund Me to buy Tickets https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/ticketing/15102/order

Allora

5215 Folsom Boulevard Sacramento CA 95819

916-538-6434

@allorasacramento

http://www.allorasacramento.com

Holiday Takeout Orders:

Discount Code for Good Day Viewers

GOODHOLIDAY10

Sierra Foothills Horseman’s Association

Sierra Foothills Horseman’s Association has a Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=sierra%20foothills%20horsemans%20association%20-%20sfha

http://www.thesfha.org

Grapeful

Online at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart

Locally: The bookhouse in Cameron Park

Face in a book in El Dorado Hills

Ruby’s books in Folsom,

The Mixed Bag in Sacramento

Learning Express in Roseville

https://www.facebook.com/grapefulbooks

Laura McIntosh

“Bringing it Home with Laura McIntosh”

https://www.bringingithome.com/