SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Calling all dog lovers: the Sacramento SPCA is trying to find new homes for some puppies from Oklahoma.

The Sacramento shelter is hosting a puppy palooza event Saturday after taking in 30 dogs from a shelter in Tulsa.

Ten of the smallest puppies will be up for adoption on Saturday. For the shelter, it’s a chance to step up and help in a time of serious need.

“They’re preparing for, unfortunately, tornado season. So they want to get as many animals as they can out of their shelter, so they can hold those that might get separated from their families by tornadoes,” Marnie Musser with the Sacramento SPCA said.

The adoption fee is $175 and the puppies come with everything a first-time pet owner needs to get started.

To view adoptable dogs and schedule a same-day adoption appointment, visit sspca.org/dogs before 9 a.m. on Saturday, December 12th.