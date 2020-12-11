Question of the Day - 12/10First, Rod Stewart's Tour Rider is discussed, THEN we get to today's Question of the Day: What was your last kitchen faux pas? Everyone answers, then we send you off to the Drew Barrymore show with some Rod Stewart Christmas music! Have a great Thursday everyone, and thanks for watching!

Bottom of the Box Ornament - 12/10Courtney has today's addition to our Bottom of the Box Christmas Tree, a lovely jellyfish ornament sent to us by Natasha! Court hangs it on the tree, then John comments about what he thinks the jellyfish looks like, THEN things go really sideways. It's the 10:00 hour, people, you KNOW what you're getting when you tune in to this part of the show!

Court's Tune - 12/10Courtney is here with today's Court's Tune! All songs today by the late, great Marvin Gaye! Enjoy!

"Maskarades" with "Prom Date" Star Logan Riley!Logan Riley is one of the many stars in the new Netflix comedy "Prom Date." She joins Cody to talk about the movie, and also to play "Maskarades!"

Local Bartender Turns Author!A local bartender took advantage of the lockdown and has written a book! Julissa Ortiz is in Midtown with Jason Rothman to take a look, and watch him show off his bartending skills!

