MODESTO (CBS13) — A man suspected of shooting and killing someone at a Modesto home on Wednesday morning has been arrested.

Around 8:30 a.m., police were called out to a home in the 1700 block of Ontario Avenue to investigate reports of the shooting. There, they found a man victim in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a Modesto Police Department statement. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police were given a description of the suspect’s vehicle, which they reportedly spotted leaving the area. They followed the vehicle to the Livingston area where he was eventually arrested.

The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Modesto resident Jose Alberto Maldonado. He is facing charges of murder and evading, as well as being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators believe Maldonado and the victim knew each other, but no other details have been released.

A motive for the shooting is also still under investigation.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous.