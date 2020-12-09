Question of the Day - 12/8We've reached the end of this 6 1/2-hour train, so Courtney is here with today's Question of the Day: What weird food combination do you SWEAR by? Everybody answers, and then we're off to the Drew show! Thanks for hanging out with us today, we'll see you tomorrow morning at 4:30!

12 hours ago

Slapping You With Science - 12/8Well, Cody's got the lab coat on again, that can only mean one thing! It's time to Slap You With Science! Random monoliths, whether handwriting or typing your notes helps you learn, and a full face mask to protect you...or maybe just make you look like you're in Daft Punk.

12 hours ago

"Bottom-of-the-Box" Tree for 2020!OK, so you can't SEND us your "Bottom of the Box" Christmas ornament this year (you know why!), but we need to fill up our tree! So, please email us a picture of it, and we'll carefully (lol) cut it out and lovingly hang it on the tree in the studio! Thank you for sending them in to goodday@kmaxtv.com!

12 hours ago

Lucid Wine - Virtual Wine Tasting RoomsGet your wine glasses ready to sip at home! Good Day's wine expert, Julissa Ortiz, has her glass ready and is checking it out!

12 hours ago

Show and Tell - 12/8Cody has today's Show and Tell, how cast members of CBS All Access' "Star Trek: Discovery" are playing Dungeons and Dragons on their down time! When Cody says "Star Trek," John immediately tunes out, and then...things go a little sideways.

12 hours ago