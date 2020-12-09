SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sleep Train Arena has expanded its ability to take in COVID-19 patients.

The former arena of the Sacramento Kings sent footage from inside the practice facility Wednesday that shows some of its 66 new beds being set up.

This brings the total number of beds in the arena and practice facility combined to 240, according to Bryan May, OES chief of Media Relations and Public Information.

While the practice facility can start accepting patients now, the arena will be available at a later date, May says.