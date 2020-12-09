MODESTO (CBS13) — The gunman suspected of shooting a killing someone at a Modesto home on Wednesday morning has been arrested.

Around 8:30 a.m., police were called out to a home in the 1700 block of Ontario Avenue to investigate reports of the shooting. There, they found a man victim in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a Modesto Police Department statement. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police were given a description of the suspect’s vehicle, which they reportedly spotted leaving the area. They followed the vehicle to the city of Merced where the suspect was arrested.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous.