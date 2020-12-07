ELVERTA (CBS13) – Placer County authorities are looking for a suspect accused of attempted murder.

On Sunday, Hector Delgado Evangelista, 27, of Elverta, was reportedly involved in a domestic violence incident that the Placer County Sheriff’s Office is calling attempted murder.

Detectives are actively searching for Evangelista and a $500,000 has been issued for his arrest.

If you see Evangelista, call 911; do not approach him, deputies warn. Anyone with information about Evangelista’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 886-5375.

