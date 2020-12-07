WOODLAND (CBS13) – Police arrested a man over the weekend who was seen on home surveillance video allegedly trying to climb the homeowner’s fence.

On Sunday just before 9 p.m., officers were called out to the 500 block of 5th Street in Woodland after someone said their home security camera recorded a man trying to climb over their rear fence. Police say they recognized the suspect as being Juan Carlos Reyes-Ibarra. He had been arrested Saturday for allegedly burglarizing a Woodland Crepe Land restaurant.

Police later found Reyes-Ibarra at a 7-Eleven store on Main Street in Woodland. He was arrested on the prowling charge and booked into the Yolo County Jail.