STOCKTON (CBS13) – The city of Stockton has seen a jump in the number of homicides this year.

The latest happened on Friday morning on Monte Diablo Avenue, under Interstate 5. The victim, a man, was taken to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

There is no information on a suspect or motive at this time.

There have been four homicides in Stockton in just the past five days. The city has had 49 this year, compared to 34 last year.

The record of 71 homicides was set in 2012.