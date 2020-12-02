Question of the Day - 12/1We close out this first day of December with Tina's Question of the Day: What would make a funny theme for a Christmas tree? Thank you for watching the show today, we'll see you back tomorrow at 4:30!

14 hours ago

Maskarades with "Overwatch" Voice Actor Anjali Bhimani!The newest Good Day game has all of the stars begging to play! Cody is joined by Anjali Bhimani (Symmetra in "Overwatch," among many other roles), to play "Maskarades" and tell us about her latest project!

14 hours ago

Winter Wonderland at Emigh's Outdoor LivingChristmas has come early at Emigh's Outdoor Living in Sacramento. Tina Macuha is there with Randy Aspinall to show us what you can pick up for your holiday decorating!

14 hours ago

Boomer's in Modesto is Open!Mini golf? Batting cages? Go-Karts? Yes, please! Boomer's in Modesto is open for family fun, with safety precautions in place! Park Manager Misty Romero joins John to show us around!

14 hours ago

M.O.M.'s Cookery - Filipino Food in VacavilleIf you're in Vacaville and craving some Filipino food, there's a spot you might want to try out! Julissa is at M.O.M.'s Cookery checking out the menu!

14 hours ago