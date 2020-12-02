SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department deputies have arrested a man for allegedly molesting a child.

Howard William Loveless, 53, was arrested on November 10 on charges of committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14. He is being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail pending additional charges with a bail amount of $200,000, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department statement.

This is an active and ongoing criminal investigation.

Anyone with community members with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Bureau at (916) 874-5191.

