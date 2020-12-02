SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento County’s Director of the Department of Health Services, Dr. Peter Beilenson, is resigning.

Beilenson told CBS13 says he is stepping down from his post and moving to Baltimore due to a family emergency. He will remain in his position as director until December 22. That’s when an interim director will be announced.

Beilenson was appointed to his position in August 2018.

“The County’s Department of Health Services has had many accomplishments during Dr. Peter Beilenson’s time at the helm, particularly Public Health’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said acting County Executive Ann Edwards. “I thank Dr. Beilenson for his leadership and wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors.”

Before coming to Sacramento, Beilenson had served as the Baltimore City Health Commissioner, the Howard County (Maryland) Health Director, and CEO, President, and founder of a Baltimore-based health insurer, according to the Sacramento County.

The website says he received his undergraduate degree from Harvard College, his medical Doctorate from Emory University School of Medicine, and his Masters in Public Health from the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Beilenson made the news in November, when, during a meeting about systemic racism, he referred to Asian Americans as “yellow folks.”

At the in-person meeting, he supported the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors’ unanimous decision to declare racism a health crisis.

Belienson apologized for what he says was a mistake.