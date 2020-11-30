STOCKTON (CBS13) – One person is dead and another person is listed in critical condition following a shooting in Stockton.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night in the 500 block of North San Joaquin Street. Police say they responded to reports of shots fired in the area and found two victims, a 43-year-old male and a 41-year-old female suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a Stockton Police Department statement.

Both victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. There, one of the victims was pronounced dead and the other is said to be in critical condition.

The identity of the victims has not been released.

Police have not identified the suspect.

