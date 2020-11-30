Governor Gavin Newsom will address the media Monday at noon about the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes as the state reached a record 7,400 COVID-19 hospitalizations and as counties prepare for stricter restrictions in preparation for a wave of cases in the next two to three weeks possibly tied to Thanksgiving gatherings.

Authorities had urged residents to stay home and keep their interactions with others limited, yet millions nationwide defied that advice.

California has had nearly 1.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, and 51 of its 58 counties were in the state’s most restrictive purple tier in California’s blueprint for the economy.

The state reported around 15,600 new cases on Saturday. There have been 19,121 virus-related deaths in California during the pandemic.

More from CBS Sacramento: