ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – With shoppers flocking to malls and shopping centers on this Black Friday, police are warning that, due to social distancing rules, shoppers might have to wait their turn.

This year, stores in most California counties will be at 25 percent capacity due to social distancing rules.

On Thursday, Roseville police said Westfield Galleria at Roseville will be monitoring mall capacity throughout the holiday weekend. If the mall reaches its capacity, it may temporarily close some entrances into the parking lot to slow the flow of traffic.

A mall representative says that shoppers should avoid going to the mall between peak hours of 1-4 p.m. because they could be turned away.

Roseville Galleria will have a capacity monitor on their website so customers know when the best time to visit will be.

Police urge shoppers to be patient.

For those concerned about the spread of COVID-19 at malls, Arden Fair and other malls say they will have extensive cleaning in place. Curbside pick-up in some locations will also be available.

Retail sales are expected to grow as much as 5 percent nationally and online spending is expected to spike more than 30 percent over last year.