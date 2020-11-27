DAVIS (CBS13) – UC Davis has apologized to a fraternity it accused of holding a potential COVID-19 superspreader event.

Last week, the school said it had launched an investigation into Theta Chi fraternity, alleging it threw a party after one of its members tested positive.

Investigators were not able to find evidence to back up those claims. Chancellor Gary May apologized for causing “discomfort and embarrassment” to the fraternity.

Earlier this year, University of California, Berkeley reported a spike in students testing positive for the COVID-19 and is attributing the increase in cases to a series of fraternity and sorority parties.

UC Berkeley University Health Services Medical Director Anna Harte and Assistant Vice Chancellor Guy Nicolette revealed the sharp rise in coronavirus cases in a statement published on the UC Berkeley website.