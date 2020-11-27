AUBURN (CBS13) – A Nevada City man was arrested for allegedly stealing items from a Home Depot right after he reportedly got into a stolen truck.

On November 19 at 5 p.m., a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the report of a drunk driver at the Home Depot on Willow Creek Drive, in Auburn.

When deputies arrived at the store, they found the vehicle, a Ford F-150, believed to have been driven by the suspect parked in the parking lot of a Home Depot. It had been reported stolen in Grass Valley earlier that day, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Department statement.

Not long after, the suspect, 44-year old Enoch Marsh of Nevada City, walked out of the store and got into the truck. He was stopped by deputies and arrested without incident, they say.

Through the course of their investigation, deputies discovered Marsh had stolen numerous items totaling over $3,400 from Home Depot earlier in the day, they say.

Marsh was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, and receiving stolen property.