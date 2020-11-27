MODESTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 1-month-old Modesto infant.

At around 5 a.m. Friday, police officers, firefighters, and paramedics were dispatched to southwest Modesto to help a 1-month-old baby who was not breathing.

A deputy and a Modesto police officer arrived within minutes of the call, and lifesaving efforts were given.

The baby was taken to Doctors Medical Center but did not survive. During the examination medical staff indicated that there were some “unusual circumstances,” according to the Modesto Police Department.

Based on that information, Modesto Police Department’s investigative unit was called out to investigate. Police say they will provide more information as it becomes available.