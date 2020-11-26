FOLSOM (CBS13) – Firefighters responded to an attic fire in Folsom on Thursday.

The fire broke out at a two-story home at 264 Randall Drive. Firefighters were called after smoke was seen coming from the attic area.

Crews from Folsom, El Dorado Hills fire departments, and Sacramento Metropolitan fire district arrived on-scene and quickly knocked down the fire, according to a Folsom Fire Department spokesperson.

No injuries were reported. There were people in the home at the time of the fire, but they were able to get out safely.