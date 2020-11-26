FOLSOM (CBS13) – An inmate at California State Prison – Sacramento was shot and killed by corrections officers on Wednesday when he and three others were allegedly trying to kill another inmate.

The shooting happened around 9 a.m., just after 34-year-old Martin Pacheco and fellow inmates Gustavo Reyes, and Angel Torres attacked inmate Paul Solis with makeshift weapons, according to a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). When they ignored correctional officers’ repeated orders to stop, officers used chemical agents and shot at the inmates, hitting Pacheco in the back.

Medical personnel performed life-saving measures on Pacheco and Solis. Pacheco was pronounced dead at 9:32 a.m. Solis suffered six stab wounds and was taken to an outside hospital to be treated for his injuries, say authorities.

Pacheco was serving a sentence of life with the possibility of parole for attempted first-degree murder with a 25-year enhancement for the intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury/death and discharge of a firearm.

No corrections staff were hurt.

The shooting remains under investigation.

The prison is a high-security facility that houses approximately 2,250 inmates and employs approximately 1,800 people. The institution houses long-term inmates and those requiring specialized mental health support, and who have high-risk medical concerns.

More from CBS Sacramento: