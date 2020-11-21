Low-Carb, Bread Bonanza Pop-Up

Twin Dragons Baking Company

6131 Main Street

Orangevale

twindragonsbaking.com and IG/Facebook pages: @TwinDragonsBakingCo.

Fire-resistant Plant

Sfzion.org

Holiday Vendor Fair

Today until 2 pm

The Barn and Pantry

151 W A Street Dixon

707.678.1521

Thebarnandpantry.com

@thebarnandpantry

MandarinMarketplace.com

November 20-22, 2020 at the Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn, CA

Nov 20 – 10 AM to 5 PM

Nov 21 – 9 AM to 5 PM

Nov 22 – 10 AM to 4 PM

Online Tickets:

$6 General Admission

Friday Special $4 Tickets, Kids under 12 free!

At Gate price:

$7 General Admission

$3 Parking Fee

https://www.facebook.com/MandarinMarketplace

Tweets by MandarinMarket1

https://www.instagram.com/mandarinmarketplace/

Denio’s Farmers Market & Swap Meet

1551 Vineyard Rd, Roseville, CA 95678

916.782.2704

deniosmarket.com

Open Every Weekend:

$5 Parking – Main Lot

$6 Parking – Preferred Lot

Friday Farmers Market:

9:00am to 2:00pm

Saturday hours:

7:00am to 3:30pm

Sunday hours:

7:00am to 5:00pm

Andy Morin Sports Complex

66 Clarksville Road, Folsom

Open to the Public. $3 admission or free admission pass on website

http://www.folsom.jbfsale.com

Saturday

9am-3pm

Sunday

9am-1pm 50% off sale

https://www.facebook.com/events/346733256367888/?event_time_id=346733266367887

Universal Ballet Competition’s The Virtual Nutcracker

Submit submission videos now through November 27

http://www.universalballetcompetition.com

305-582-7877

IG: @universalballetcompetition

Inherent Clothier

http://www.inherentclothier.com

Morgan Myles

Singer/Songwriter

http://www.morganmyleslive.com.

Debut album “Therapy” here the link to listen: https://sym.ffm.to/therapyalbum_morganmyles

Bringing it Home w/Laura McIntosh

https://www.bringingithome.com/