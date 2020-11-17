Question of the Day - 11/16Tina wraps up the Monday edition of Good Day with a question: What was the last project you worked on? Have a great Monday and thanks for watching! See you bright and early tomorrow morning at 4:30!

13 hours ago

FanPAWAstic News with Tina - 11/16Curious meerkats, singing kittens and a man using a cat to demonstrate how to bathe a baby (the cat seems to love it)! And as always, a local animal joins in the fun, Tina's here with today's FanPAWstic News!

13 hours ago

New Season of "FBI" on CBSThe hit CBS show "FBI" is getting ready to kick off their third season! Cody's gonna have to settle for being the third most handsome guy in the room today as he talks to stars Zeeko Zaki and Jeremy Sisto about the upcoming season!

14 hours ago

Show and Tell - 11/16Cody brings us today's Show and Tell, a website. But not just any website, it's arbysdeepfriedturkeypillow.com. What can you get at arbysdeepfriedturkeypillow.com? An Arby's Deep Fried Turkey Pillow, of course! Supplies are limited (actually it's sold out), but you can get in a drawing to win one...good luck!

14 hours ago

Travis Air Force Base Military BandThe military band at Travis Air Force Base is still making music! In the Covid environment of 2020, they have shifted from live performances to creating music videos that fill their mission, which is to connect with the American public, inspire excellence in support of the U.S. Air Force, and honor Airmen and all Service members and Veterans. Dina Kupfer was there live to get a first hand experience!

14 hours ago