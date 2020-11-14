Wine and Art Sale
Today
Antiquite Maison Privee Urban Winery
2114 P Street
Sacramento
http://www.antiquitemidtown.com
Pasta A La Mode
Today
11am – 3pm
Orangevale Food Bank
6483 Main Ave
Orangevale
http://www.pastaalamode.com
(916) 432-3040
FB, Instagram and Twitter: pastaalamode
Current promotions: Pre-order “Mac & Cheesy Gouda-ness” for Thanksgiving. $30 feeds 6-8. Pre-order online.
Santa’s Wonderland
Bass Pro Shops
5472 Crossings Dr
Rocklin
The Dancer’s Pantry
IG: @TheDancers_Pantry
http://www.thedancerspantry.com
https://www.instagram.com/thedancers_pantry/
Roseville Meat Company
700 Atlantic St., Roseville, CA
916.782.2705
https://www.facebook.com/RosevilleMeatCompany/
info@rosevillemeats.com
Kids Market
Westfield Galleria at Roseville
916.787.2000
IG @WestfieldGAR
http://www.westfield.com/galleriaatroseville
https://www.facebook.com/events/968047450272791/?event_time_id=968047456939457
Outdoor Holiday Craft Fair
9286 E. Stockton Blvd. Elk Grove, CA 95624
Saturday, November 14th, 2020
10am-3pm
2020 HOT WHEELS LEGENDS TOUR FINALE
TODAY 9-11 AM PST
LIVE STREAM ON JAY LENO’S GARAGE YOUTUBE PAGE OR HOT WHEELS FACEBOOK PAGE
Kaiser Permanente
kp.kaiserpermanente.org
Wit & Wisdom
1325 Broadway at Leveroni & Napa Roads
Sonoma
707.931.3405
https://www.witandwisdomsonoma.com/