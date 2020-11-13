SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With COVID-19 continuing to resurge, California is joining several other West Coast states in issuing a travel advisory ahead of the holiday season.

California, Oregon, and Washington simultaneously announced a Travel Advisory for Non-Essential Travel for their residents on Friday morning. The advisory urges people coming to California from other states or countries to self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival.

The advisory is also encouraging Californians to avoid non-essential travel to other states or countries.

California became the second state in the US – after Texas – to reach one million confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, according to numbers from Johns Hopkins University.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said that the grim milestone should be a sobering reminder that the virus isn’t slowing down.

“Increased cases are adding pressure on our hospital systems and threatening the lives of seniors, essential workers and vulnerable Californians,” Newsom said in a release. “Travel increases the risk of spreading COVID-19, and we must all collectively increase our efforts at this time to keep the virus at bay and save lives.”

The governors acknowledged that limiting travel during the time of year when many head out to see family will be difficult but necessary.

More from CBS Sacramento:

“This will be hard, especially with Thanksgiving around the corner. But the best way to keep your family safe is to stay close to home,” said Oregon Gov. Kate Brown in a statement.

Back in October, California public health officials had issued guidance that prohibited gatherings of more than three households.