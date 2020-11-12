Sam’s Hof Brau
2500 Watt Ave
Sacramento
(916) 482-2175
23rd Annual Sacramento Arts Festival – LIVE!
November 13 – 15
Virtual
http://www.sacramentoartsfestival.com/
While the festival is online, the LIVE version will take place Friday, November 13 – Sunday, November 15 from 10:00am – 4:00pm.
While the LIVE part of the festival is Nov. 13 – 15, the festival will be online until the end of the year for Black Friday, Cyber Monday and holiday shopping.
Valerie Fish Glass
https://valeriefishglass.com
Kristen Hoard
http://www.kristenhoard.com
Dave Levy
http://davidlevycreations.com
Closet Envy
http://www.closetenvy.store
“The Power of Hope” Animated Short Film
http://www.thepowerofhopefilm.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thepowerofhopefilm
Instagram:@thepowerofhopefilm
HollyShorts Virtual Film Festival
http://www.hollyshorts.com
Mulvaney’s B&L
1215 19th St.
Sacramento
(916) 441-6022
SPACE LAUNCH LIVE: CREW-1 LIFT OFF, a Multiplatform Event, to Simulcast Live Coast to Coast on Saturday, November 14, Beginning at 6 PM ET/ 3 PM PT on Discovery and Science Channel.
The Second Episode of B POSITIVE airs Thursday night, Nov 12 @8:30 PM ET/PT
Wild Runners World
http://www.wildrunnersworld.com
Instagram: @wildrunnersworld
Mmmmm McRib
https://mcriblocator.com/
Flatland Pizza
Flatlandbrewingco.com
FB/IG: flatlandbrewing
The Comedy of Errors
https://www.falconseyetheatre.com/comedy-of-errors
Fri Nov 13 at 7:30pm PST
Sun Nov 15 at 7:30pm PST
Fri Nov 20 at 7:30pm PST
Sun Nov 22 at 7:30pm PST
Ticket Price: $5.50