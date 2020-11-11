SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento leaders have passed a ban on leaf blowers, but only on days when the air reaches unhealthy levels.

The ordinance takes effect when the Air Quality Index reaches 100 or higher. Sacramento has averaged 34.4 days a year (dating back to 2014) where the AQI went over 100, according to numbers from the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District cited by city leaders.

Both gas and electric leaf blowers are banned under the ordinance.

Officials argue that portable leave blowers contribute to dust emissions. The exhaust from engine and refueling are also concerns city leaders cited for the possible ban.

Other cities, including Davis, already have similar rules.