ROCKLIN (CBS13) — A cow is loose on Interstate 80 near Rocklin after a crash early Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened just after noon along eastbound I-80 near Rocklin Road and several vehicles, including tractor-trailer carrying cattle, were involved.

California Highway Patrol says the trailer was side-swiped by another big rig – leaving a hole in a trailer full of cattle.

One cow managed to get out and ran down the freeway. Officers were working with animal control to try and corral the cow.

A CHP vehicle drove up to block the rest of the cows from getting out.

Caltrans has issued a SigAlert for I-80 just east of Highway 65. No estimated time of clearing has been given and drivers should expect significant delays for the time being.

Updates to follow.