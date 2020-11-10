Past and present members of the U.S. Army, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, and Air Force have given their all to make this country the best place in the world in which to live, and this is a good day to show our appreciation.

Events are categorized as live and virtual.

LIVE



California Mexican American Veterans Day Ceremony

1 p.m.–2 p.m.

West end of the State Capitol at the “El Soldado” Monument

Participants are being asked to wear a mask and social distance.



Flags on Folsom Boulevard

A flag display on Folsom Boulevard will honor those who served and those who are currently serving our nation. See hundreds of American flags posted on the south side of Folsom Boulevard, paying tribute to our armed forces. The event also features a Veterans Day blood drive, which is being held at Rancho Cordova City Hall. You can make an appointment for the drive at vitalant.org/health.

Elk Grove Military Street Banner Program

VIRTUAL

National Veterans Day Observance

Department of Veterans Affairs

November 11, 2020 / 8:00 a.m.

The annual National Veterans Day Observance is held at Arlington National Cemetery. The ceremony starts at 11 a.m. with a wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknowns, and honors and thanks all who served in the U.S. uniformed services. The VA will live stream the ceremony at https://www.facebook.com/VeteransAffairs.

Virtual Veterans Day Support America’s Veterans March

November 11, 2020

The Iraq & Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA) Support America’s Veterans (SAV) March is a first of its kind virtual parade across this beautiful country. On November 11, all of the mini parades combined will virtually take participants from coast to coast for a combined 2,093 miles. While you and your friends have fun holding your own mini parade, you can also pledge to raise money for IAVA, by committing to $100 per mile you walk, run or ruck. For more information, visit https://www.charityfootprints.com/savmarch/.

Veterans Day Ceremony

National Veterans Memorial & Museum

November 11, 2020 / 7:00 a.m. PST

Commemorate Veterans Day with an inspiring online ceremony at 7 a.m. live on Facebook and YouTube with special messages and remarks from well-known veterans. Watch it here: https://www.vvmf.org/honorservice/

National Veterans Memorial & Museum 5-Mile, 5K & 1-Mile Run/Walk

National Veterans Memorial & Museum

November 1 – 22, 2020

This Veterans Day, the National Veterans Memorial and Museum 5 Mile, 5K and 1 Mile Run/Walk is honor America’s heroes. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be virtual. You can complete your chosen distance or challenge anytime and anywhere November 1 – 22, 2020. Watch the ceremony at https://www.facebook.com/events/1391196911089229/

WOD for Warriors

Team Red, White & Blue (RWDB)

November 11, 2020 at 2:30 p.m.

Every Veterans Day, hundreds of veterans, veteran supporters, gyms, and boxes across the nation participate in #WOD4Warriors, a functional fitness workout, to support Team RWB and the men and women who have served our country. All proceeds support Team RWB’s mission to enrich the lives of America’s veterans by coming together in support of our veterans’ physical and mental health. Learn more at https://www.teamrwb.org/national-events/wod-for-warriors/

Veterans Day 2020 Virtual Commemoration

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund

November 11, 2020 / 10:00 a.m. PST

You are invited to join with us in paying tribute to all of our country’s service members on Veterans Day. Though we will be unable to host guests at The Wall for our annual Veterans Day ceremony, you can participate in this virtual patriotic tribute from wherever you live. Watch it live, here: https://www.vvmf.org/honorservice/