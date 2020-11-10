ROCKLIN (CBS13) — A Rocklin man has filed a restraining order against his neighbor, alleging his neighbor harassed him over his support of President Donald Trump.

“I didn’t want to do this,” Michael Mason said. “They’re making me have to do this.”

Mason says he filed the restraining order that would keep the neighbors 100 feet away from his home. He says his Ring doorbell video shows their children harassing his family with Biden chants outside the home.

“I’m tired of getting harassed all the time,” Mason said. “My kids don’t want to come outside.”

He says they also painted “BLM” and “LGBTQ” chalk art outside his house.

“I went down there and asked them, ‘Well, why didn’t you write this in front of your house, or anybody else’s house? Why mine?’ And they just laughed at me,” he said.

Sean Millard lives between the homes in this Trump-Biden block battle and says he’s not part of the dispute.

“It’s absolutely insane,” Millard said. “2020 has been kind of a crazy year.”

Rocklin police responded to a call for service on the block Saturday when the election was called to help the two sides settle down.

“It’s horrible,” Mason said.

A judge is set to rule on the restraining order tomorrow. The Mason family says they hope it will help keep the peace until they move.

The neighbors Mason filed the restraining order against declined to comment.