SAN MATEO (CBS13) – Convicted killer Scott Peterson made another court appearance Monday, his second in four days.

Monday’s hearing was a status conference related to the re-trial of the penalty phase of his 2002 murder case. Peterson was convicted in 2004 of murdering his pregnant wife, Laci, and their unborn child, Connor.

The California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence, saying the trial judge should not have excluded potential jurors opposed to the death penalty.

CBS13 spoke to Peterson’s sister-in-law Janey Peterson Monday. She says the re-trial will show Scott Peterson has been innocent all along.

“I think there is endless evidence that shows not only is Scott innocent, but there was a lot of evidence that was ignored that points to what happened to Laci and Connor. People think they know what went on in this case, and they don’t,” Janey Peterson said.

Scott Peterson could be moved from San Quentin state prison to San Matero County Jail due to coronavirus concerns.

He is due back in court in January.

