SAN MATEO (CBS13) – Another court hearing is scheduled to be held today in the trial of convicted killer Scott Peterson.

Today’s hearing is a status conference is related to the re-trial of the penalty phase of his 2002 murder case. Peterson was convicted in 2004 of murdering his pregnant wife, Laci, and their unborn child, Connor.

The California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence, saying the trial judge should not have excluded potential jurors opposed to the death penalty.