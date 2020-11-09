ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A Loomis man was arrested on multiple charges over the weekend after he allegedly led Roseville police on a chase.

On Sunday, Roseville police reportedly spotted a car driving recklessly in the area of Harding and Lead Hill boulevards. When the driver noticed police approaching, he sped away, crashing his vehicle soon after, according to a Roseville Police Department statement. When officers found the vehicle, the suspect was nowhere to be seen.

Officers set up a perimeter and used unmanned aircraft, K9, and Sacramento Sherriff’s STAR helicopter to find the suspect, they say. Twenty-one-year old Isaac Hoelle of Loomis was arrested near Zola Avenue after a foot pursuit.

Hoelle is facing charges of DUI causing injury, hit and run with Injury, and obstructing a police officer. He was booked into the South Placer County Jail.